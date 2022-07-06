Left Menu

Teen sets herself on fire just before class 10 board results

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A class 10 student of a private residential school allegedly died by suicide in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, just an hour before the results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations were announced, police said.

The 15-year-old girl set herself on fire by pouring kerosene at her home in Digapahandi, they said.

Police rescued her and took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

''We suspect that she might have committed self-immolation over fears that she would be unsuccessful in the examination,'' a police officer said.

The girl, however, passed with a B-1 grade and secured 421 out of 600 marks in the board examinations.

