PM Modi congratulates students after CBSE declared Class X results
“I congratulate all those who have passed their CBSE Class X exams. I wish them a fruitful academic journey ahead. I am certain these youngsters will scale new heights of success in the coming times.”
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:51 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the students after CBSE declared Class X results.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:
(With Inputs from PIB)
