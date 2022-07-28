‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: No one should have objection to hoist national flag, says Omar Abdullah

Left Menu

National Conference NC vice president Omar Abdullah Thursday said no one should have objection to hoist national flag as part of the Centres Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, but there should be no compulsion as well. There is a need to think over that, but, as far as the Har ghar Tiranga campaign is concerned, I do not think there should be any objection, he added.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Thursday said no one should have an objection to hoisting the national flag as part of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, but there should be no compulsion as well. "Why should anyone have any objection to it? It is the country's flag, there is permission to hoist it at home. This is the government's mission and I do not think anyone should have any objection to it. The only difference is that there should be no compulsion. No one should forcibly stop anyone from hoisting it and in the same manner, no one should force anyone to hoist it,'' Omar told reporters here. The former J-K chief minister said there were reports that school students were asked to deposit money, or that money was taken from the salaries of the employees. "There is a need to think over that, but, as far as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is concerned, I do not think there should be any objection," he added. Omar declined to comment on a question about assembly elections in J-K, saying "I have not heard anything about elections".

