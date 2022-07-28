Youths from 13 tiger range nations ask govts to include tigers conservation in school curriculum

Youth leaders from 13 tiger range countries on Thursday asked their governments to include content on tigers and wildlife conservation in school curriculum to encourage students to play a central role in big cat conservation.

Participating in the International Tiger Youth Summit (ITYS) 2022 hosted by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), they asked their governments to create job opportunities for communities near protected areas to prevent poaching of tigers and conversion of their habitats for other purposes.

They also stressed the need to increase forested areas and monitor the ecological base upon which tigers depend. Dr Sejal Worah, Programme Director, WWF India, said, ''You don't have to be a conservationist to have a positive impact on nature or tigers. You can have a positive impact on tigers in any capacity — as a lawyer, artist, businessperson, writer, bureaucrat, engineer, poet or doctor. All can contribute to conservation as long as your belief and desire to protect nature remains strong and firm." The student delegation had representatives from 13 tiger range countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Indian delegation was represented by Chinmayi Ramasubramanian, a 17-year-old Class 10 student from Bengaluru and Soumil Nema, a 20-year-old college student from Hyderabad.

