Left Menu

Why was Goa's NAS performance so poor, CM asks school heads

The state government was held responsible for the poor ranking in the NAS. Despite providing good school infrastructure in comparison to other states and good pay scales to teachers, why is the performance so poor

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:16 IST
Why was Goa's NAS performance so poor, CM asks school heads
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday questioned school principals on the poor performance of students from the state in the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

The Central government's NAS is a mechanism to assess the health of the school education system by comprehensively evaluating the learning competencies of children in classes III, V, VIII, and X.

Addressing the state-level conference for school heads organized by the Goa Headmasters' Association in Panaji, the chief minister said, ''When our students fared poorly in Maths and Science in NAS, people were not criticizing schools but there was a direct question mark raised on the state government. The state government was held responsible for the poor ranking in the NAS.'' ''Despite providing good school infrastructure in comparison to other states and good pay scales to teachers, why is the performance so poor? This is a question that is haunting me," the chief minister, who himself holds the education portfolio, said.

He said the race to have cent percent results in the Secondary School Certificate examinations by schools was leading to a huge number of students dropping out in Class IX.

Praising the New Education Policy, the CM said it addresses the practical issues faced by students and he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting a separate skilling ministry.

''The last education policy was introduced in 1986, which focused on ensuring no one is left without a school education. The NEP speaks of skilling and every teacher should take this policy seriously," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022