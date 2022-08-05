Left Menu

BJP MP demands NIA probe into some Jharkhand schools having Friday offs instead of Sundays

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised in Lok Sabha on Friday the very serious issue of some Urdu-medium schools in Jharkhand observing weekly holiday on Fridays instead of Sundays, and demanded a probe into it by the National Investigation Agency NIA.Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the BJP MP from Jharkhands Godda Lok Sabha constituency termed the change in weekly holiday a move towards Islamisation and demanded that the Union government withhold funds released to these schools under the Centres Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.All of a sudden, at least 1,800 schools included the word Urdu in their names across Jharkhand....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:43 IST
BJP MP demands NIA probe into some Jharkhand schools having Friday offs instead of Sundays
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised in Lok Sabha on Friday the ''very serious'' issue of some Urdu-medium schools in Jharkhand observing weekly holiday on Fridays instead of Sundays, and demanded a probe into it by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda Lok Sabha constituency termed the change in weekly holiday a move towards ''Islamisation'' and demanded that the Union government withhold funds released to these schools under the Centre's Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

''All of a sudden, at least 1,800 schools included the word Urdu in their names across Jharkhand.... Now a report of a committee set up by the Jharkhand government has come (which stated) that Sunday is not a weekly holiday in these schools,'' the BJP MP said.

Calling it ''a very serious matter'', Dubey alleged that the ''country is moving towards Islamisation and Jharkhand has shown the way.'' ''It is my humble request to the Centre that an NIA probe be ordered and funding of the schools which have included Urdu in their names and changed the weekly holiday to Friday be withheld," he said.

He said a message should be sent out that "this country runs under one law and that such things will not be tolerated at any cost''.

The Jharkhand government, replying to a question in the State Legislative Assembly earlier this week, stated a total of 407 schools had been declared as Urdu schools "at local level" while the weekly holiday had been changed "illegally" from Sundays to Fridays in 509 schools.

''According to the report received from the districts, the state of the matter is that 407 schools in the state had been declared as Urdu schools at local level. Corrections have been made by removing the word Urdu from 350 of these schools," State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said while replying to question of BJP MLA Anant Kumar Ojha on Tuesday. He said that the old system of weekly holiday on Sundays has been restored in 459 schools out of 509 schools where it had ''illegally'' been changed to Fridays.

''Direction has been issued to remove (the words) 'Urdu school' from the name of the general school. Directions have been issued to take action against the erring officials," the state minister added in his reply. The issue triggered a political controversy in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-governed state after a section of the local media reported the matter.

Fridays are considered auspicious by Muslims who hold "Jumme Ki Namaz" with great fervour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022