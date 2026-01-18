Dramatic Capture: Escapee Apprehended After Intense Encounter
An inmate known as Dumpy, who escaped from Kannauj district jail, was arrested after a police encounter left him injured. The accused and another inmate fled on January 5, but surveillance teams successfully apprehended Dumpy. Efforts continue to capture the second escapee, with rewards offered for information.
A fugitive inmate, Dumpy, was apprehended following a police encounter in Kannauj on Sunday. The arrest came after Dumpy was injured in a shootout, according to SP Vinod Kumar.
Escaping incarceration on January 5, Dumpy, also known as Shiva from Malgawa village, was caught amid a routine police check near Tara Bagiya. The operation involved multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group.
During his apprehension, police recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from Dumpy. While apprehended, another escapee, Ankit from Hazarapur, remains at large. Authorities continue the search, incentivizing information with announced rewards.
