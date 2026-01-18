Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Escapee Apprehended After Intense Encounter

An inmate known as Dumpy, who escaped from Kannauj district jail, was arrested after a police encounter left him injured. The accused and another inmate fled on January 5, but surveillance teams successfully apprehended Dumpy. Efforts continue to capture the second escapee, with rewards offered for information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:19 IST
Dramatic Capture: Escapee Apprehended After Intense Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fugitive inmate, Dumpy, was apprehended following a police encounter in Kannauj on Sunday. The arrest came after Dumpy was injured in a shootout, according to SP Vinod Kumar.

Escaping incarceration on January 5, Dumpy, also known as Shiva from Malgawa village, was caught amid a routine police check near Tara Bagiya. The operation involved multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group.

During his apprehension, police recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from Dumpy. While apprehended, another escapee, Ankit from Hazarapur, remains at large. Authorities continue the search, incentivizing information with announced rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026