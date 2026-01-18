Dramatic Capture: Escapee Apprehended After Intense Encounter

A fugitive inmate, Dumpy, was apprehended following a police encounter in Kannauj on Sunday. The arrest came after Dumpy was injured in a shootout, according to SP Vinod Kumar.

Escaping incarceration on January 5, Dumpy, also known as Shiva from Malgawa village, was caught amid a routine police check near Tara Bagiya. The operation involved multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group.

During his apprehension, police recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from Dumpy. While apprehended, another escapee, Ankit from Hazarapur, remains at large. Authorities continue the search, incentivizing information with announced rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)