New fellowship programme to bring undocumented aspects of Indian culture to light
InterGlobe Foundation has announced a three-month fellowship programme and will select four individuals to present a comprehensive vision for the preservation of lesser-known facets of Indian heritage, communities and practices.
The fellowship launched by InterGlobe Foundation (IGF) -- the philanthropic arm of InterGlobe Enterprises -- aims to ''encourage fresh perspectives on India's heritage, amplify local voices and conditions to help understand heritage-driven development''.
It is available to students and faculty members of liberal arts, researchers, journalists, architects, and freelancers. The last date to apply for the fellowship programme, starting November 1, is August 31.
''InterGlobe Foundation is focused on preserving and promoting the culture and heritage of India. It believes in joining hands for conserving India's tangible and intangible heritage and in raising awareness in communities through multiple partnerships; the HERITAGE Fellowships are a step in this direction,'' its chairperson Rohini Bhatia said in a statement. The jury to assess the proposals for the fellowship, awarding Rs 1,50,000 each, comprise historian Swapna Liddle, CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture Ratish Nanda, CEO of Cultre Vaibhav Chauhan and Rohini Bhatia.
The heritage restoration projects of InterGlobe Foundation include the scoping, conservation and cultural revival of Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan's Mausoleum in Delhi; cultural mapping and documentation of 10 Indian cities; the restoration of stepwell 'Indra Kund' in Delwara; and research on Qutub Shah Mausoleum in Hyderabad and Lal Bagh Palace in Indore.
