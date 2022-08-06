Left Menu

New fellowship programme to bring undocumented aspects of Indian culture to light

The last date to apply for the fellowship programme, starting November 1, is August 31.InterGlobe Foundation is focused on preserving and promoting the culture and heritage of India. It believes in joining hands for conserving Indias tangible and intangible heritage and in raising awareness in communities through multiple partnerships the HERITAGE Fellowships are a step in this direction, its chairperson Rohini Bhatia said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:02 IST
New fellowship programme to bring undocumented aspects of Indian culture to light
  • Country:
  • India

InterGlobe Foundation has announced a three-month fellowship programme and will select four individuals to present a comprehensive vision for the preservation of lesser-known facets of Indian heritage, communities and practices.

The fellowship launched by InterGlobe Foundation (IGF) -- the philanthropic arm of InterGlobe Enterprises -- aims to ''encourage fresh perspectives on India's heritage, amplify local voices and conditions to help understand heritage-driven development''.

It is available to students and faculty members of liberal arts, researchers, journalists, architects, and freelancers. The last date to apply for the fellowship programme, starting November 1, is August 31.

''InterGlobe Foundation is focused on preserving and promoting the culture and heritage of India. It believes in joining hands for conserving India's tangible and intangible heritage and in raising awareness in communities through multiple partnerships; the HERITAGE Fellowships are a step in this direction,'' its chairperson Rohini Bhatia said in a statement. The jury to assess the proposals for the fellowship, awarding Rs 1,50,000 each, comprise historian Swapna Liddle, CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture Ratish Nanda, CEO of Cultre Vaibhav Chauhan and Rohini Bhatia.

The heritage restoration projects of InterGlobe Foundation include the scoping, conservation and cultural revival of Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan's Mausoleum in Delhi; cultural mapping and documentation of 10 Indian cities; the restoration of stepwell 'Indra Kund' in Delwara; and research on Qutub Shah Mausoleum in Hyderabad and Lal Bagh Palace in Indore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022