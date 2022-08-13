Raj: Sudhi Rajeev appointed VC of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has appointed Sudhi Rajeev as the Vice Chancellor of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, an official statement said on Saturday.

Rajeev, who is currently the Dean at Poornima University, has been appointed for a period of three years from assuming office or till she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, it said.

Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar Singh has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University, Kota. This appointment is also for a period of three years or till the age of 70 years, whichever earlier, the statement said.

He is currently a professor at the Delhi Technological University, according to the statement.

The Governor has issued these orders in consultation with the state government, it said.

