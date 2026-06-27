U.S. Government Greenlights Limited Release of Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 AI

The Us Government On Friday Allowed Anthropic To Release Its Powerful Claude Mythos Ai Model To Some Trusted Partners

The U.S. government announced on Friday that it has given Anthropic permission to distribute its advanced Claude Mythos 5 AI model to a select group of 'trusted partners.' This decision comes after the government had earlier blocked access to the AI, citing potential use by adversaries such as China and Russia.

It is reported that over 100 businesses, including several Fortune 500 companies, will be provided access. Neither the White House nor Anthropic offered comments on the matter. Previously, the AI firm's top-tier models, Mythos 5 and Fable 5, were deactivated due to an export control order.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted that progress had been made in addressing the risks associated with the AI models. However, restrictions will still apply to companies not on the approved list. Meanwhile, the status of Fable 5 remains uncertain with no confirmed timeline for its release.