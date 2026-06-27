Sergei Ivanov, a former Russian defense minister and once seen as a potential successor to President Putin, has died at the age of 73, the Kremlin announced. Ivanov was a prominent member of the 'siloviki' or 'strongmen', and rose through the Soviet KGB ranks, mirroring Putin's trajectory.

As a key player in shaping Russia's post-Soviet security framework, Ivanov's leadership during the second Chechen war was pivotal. He was a vocal critic of NATO's expansion, advocating for mutual respect in European security. His contribution to Russia's defense was lauded by Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Born in Leningrad, Ivanov held numerous significant roles, including defense minister and deputy prime minister. Despite his eventual sidelining, his influence endured within Russia's political landscape, underscored by his later work as a special presidential envoy on environmental and transport matters.