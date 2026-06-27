Legacy of Influence: Remembering Sergei Ivanov's Role in Russia's Modern History

Sergei Ivanov, former Russian defense minister and key figure in post-Soviet Russia, has passed away at 73. Known for his influence in the 'siloviki' group, Ivanov played a significant role in Russia's security state and military operations. His legacy includes shaping NATO relations and reinforcing national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Russian Defence Minister Sergei Ivanov | Updated: 27-06-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 05:05 IST
Legacy of Influence: Remembering Sergei Ivanov's Role in Russia's Modern History

Sergei Ivanov, a former Russian defense minister and once seen as a potential successor to President Putin, has died at the age of 73, the Kremlin announced. Ivanov was a prominent member of the 'siloviki' or 'strongmen', and rose through the Soviet KGB ranks, mirroring Putin's trajectory.

As a key player in shaping Russia's post-Soviet security framework, Ivanov's leadership during the second Chechen war was pivotal. He was a vocal critic of NATO's expansion, advocating for mutual respect in European security. His contribution to Russia's defense was lauded by Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Born in Leningrad, Ivanov held numerous significant roles, including defense minister and deputy prime minister. Despite his eventual sidelining, his influence endured within Russia's political landscape, underscored by his later work as a special presidential envoy on environmental and transport matters.

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