A Russian Drone Strike On Friday Killed Two Passengers Aboard A Minibus In Ukraines Southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region And One Person In The Border Sumy Region

A recent series of Russian drone strikes in Ukraine's southeastern regions has resulted in casualties, claiming the lives of two passengers aboard a minibus in the Dnipropetrovsk area and one person in the Sumy border region, according to local officials.

The assault in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as reported by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha on the Telegram app, left two people dead and 12 injured, including two children. The town of Nikopol, situated near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, remains a frequent target for Russian aggression.

This escalation of violence comes amid ongoing attacks in the Sumy region, where regional governor Oleh Hryhorov confirmed a fatality outside the main center. Furthermore, Zaporizhzhia governor Mikhail Fedorov noted injuries and property damage due to the continuous strikes.