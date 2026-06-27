Deadly Drone Strikes in Ukraine: Rising Tensions and Casualties

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southeastern regions resulted in three fatalities and more than a dozen injuries. The strikes targeted areas near the Dnipro River and Sumy, with casualties including civilians. Ongoing Russian aggression in these border regions exacerbates tensions and endangers lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Russian Drone Strike On Friday Killed Two Passengers Aboard A Minibus In Ukraines Southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region And One Person In The Border Sumy Region | Updated: 27-06-2026 04:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 04:37 IST
Deadly Drone Strikes in Ukraine: Rising Tensions and Casualties
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A recent series of Russian drone strikes in Ukraine's southeastern regions has resulted in casualties, claiming the lives of two passengers aboard a minibus in the Dnipropetrovsk area and one person in the Sumy border region, according to local officials.

The assault in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as reported by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha on the Telegram app, left two people dead and 12 injured, including two children. The town of Nikopol, situated near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, remains a frequent target for Russian aggression.

This escalation of violence comes amid ongoing attacks in the Sumy region, where regional governor Oleh Hryhorov confirmed a fatality outside the main center. Furthermore, Zaporizhzhia governor Mikhail Fedorov noted injuries and property damage due to the continuous strikes.

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