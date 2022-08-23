Governance architecture of apprenticeships need streamlining to have more apprentices: Report

The governance architecture of apprenticeships must be streamlined and all training should be employer-led for the country to have 10 million apprentices in 10 years, according to a report.

At present, the number of apprentices is at 5 lakh.

The report 'Reimagining Employability for the 21st-century - 10 Million Apprentices in 10 Years', released on Tuesday has also suggested a 12-point agenda for to scale its apprenticeships. It has been prepared by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship and the JustJobs Network.

It has suggested adoption of uniform stipend structures and government reimbursement across the Ministry of Education, Directorate General of Training and National Skill Development Corporation.

''All training should eventually be employer-led, as through apprenticeships. This must be an incremental process beginning with degree-linked apprenticeships,'' it said.

Further, the report has recommended that the governance architecture of apprenticeships must be streamlined and universities, colleges, stand-alone institutions should make provisions for an apprenticeship programme.

Apprenticeships should be a tripartite agreement between the university, the apprentice, and the industry partner. Associated changes should be made to reflect this in UGC regulations as well as the Apprenticeship Act, it added.

Another suggestion is for the creation of a single portal for both National Apprenticeship Training Scheme and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme for all designated and optional trades.

Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Director of TeamLease Services, said that apprenticeships have emerged as an enterprising and promising solution which is truly augmenting the employability landscape in India. ''However, with our current base of mere 500,000 apprentices, we have barely reached our true potential''.

Sabina Dewan, President & Executive Director of JustJobs Network, said there is a widening chasm between education, training, and employment in India.

''Our large and growing youth population needs good jobs to harness their productive potential but businesses also need a workforce that is equipped to meet the growing and changing demands of markets.

''Apprenticeships can help bridge these gaps, resulting in better outcomes for youth, but also good return on investment for employers by significantly reducing the cost of hiring, imparting need-based skills, and expanding the pool of potential hires,'' she said.

