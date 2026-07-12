Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Saturday That Officials Who Allowed Weapons Warehouses To Operate In A Residential Area Outside Kyiv Where Explosions Killed People Had Been Identified And Would Be Held Accountable A Russian Strike This Week On The Small Town Of Vyshneve On Kyivs Western Outskirts Hit A Warehouse Housing Arms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to hold responsible officials accountable after explosions at a weapons warehouse in Vyshneve, near Kyiv, left 10 dead.

Following a Russian strike, the resulting blasts caused devastation, damaging hundreds of homes and prompting a public outcry over negligence and lack of transparency from authorities.

The Ukrainian Security Service investigation has identified officials from Ukroboronprom who violated protocols, and Zelenskiy assures measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies from happening again.