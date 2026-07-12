Anthony Hopkins: From Screen Legend to Symphonic Maestro
Actor Anthony Hopkins has signed a record deal with Decca Classics, releasing his first single, 'Bracken Road,' from his upcoming orchestral album. In other news, renowned singer Bonnie Tyler has passed away at 75, and Alisa Bowen has been named the new CEO of FuboTV, replacing David Gandler.
Two-time Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has signed a major record deal, venturing into music composition with Decca Classics. His first classical single, 'Bracken Road,' marks the start of his album 'Life is a Dream,' a project that showcases musical compositions spanning six decades.
In a solemn announcement, it was confirmed that Bonnie Tyler, famous for the hit 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' has died at the age of 75. Tyler's distinctive voice, shaped by a post-surgery accident, left an enduring mark on the music industry.
In corporate movings, streaming service FuboTV appointed Alisa Bowen, formerly of Disney+, as CEO effective July 10th. Bowen succeeds David Gandler, bringing experience from her tenure at News Corp, Dow Jones, and Thomson Reuters.