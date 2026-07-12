Anthony Hopkins: From Screen Legend to Symphonic Maestro

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Actor Anthony Hopkins Signs Record Deal As A Composer Twotime Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Released His First Classical Music Single On Friday After Signing A Record Deal As A Composer Bracken Road Features On His Upcoming Life Is A Dream Album

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has signed a major record deal, venturing into music composition with Decca Classics. His first classical single, 'Bracken Road,' marks the start of his album 'Life is a Dream,' a project that showcases musical compositions spanning six decades.

In a solemn announcement, it was confirmed that Bonnie Tyler, famous for the hit 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' has died at the age of 75. Tyler's distinctive voice, shaped by a post-surgery accident, left an enduring mark on the music industry.

In corporate movings, streaming service FuboTV appointed Alisa Bowen, formerly of Disney+, as CEO effective July 10th. Bowen succeeds David Gandler, bringing experience from her tenure at News Corp, Dow Jones, and Thomson Reuters.