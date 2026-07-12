Argentina Triumphs Over Wales in Nations Championship Clash

In a thrilling Nations Championship match, Argentina defeated Wales 35-21, scoring five tries to Wales' three. Joaquin Oviedo was key for Argentina with two tries, while Tomas Albornoz converted all five. Despite Wales' early lead, Argentina's formidable pace and power secured their first win in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentina Outscored Wales By Five Tries To Three As They Won In The Nations Championship On Saturday To Make Up For A Home Loss Last Weekend It Was No Walkover For Argentina But They Were Never Under Any Real Threat Of Losing | Updated: 12-07-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 02:48 IST
Argentina Triumphs Over Wales in Nations Championship Clash
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Argentina showcased an impressive performance in the Nations Championship, overpowering Wales with a 35-21 victory on Saturday. The match featured five tries from Argentina, establishing their dominance over the visitors.

Joaquin Oviedo proved instrumental with two tries, alongside efforts from Justo Piccardo, Marcos Kremer, and Santiago Carreras. Tomas Albornoz converted each try efficiently, sealing Argentina's first win in the competition following a high-scoring defeat to Scotland last week.

Despite Wales' initial scoring through Dewi Lake, Rhys Carre, and substitute Ben Warren, Argentina maintained control. Employing both pace and strength, the home team dominated, extending their lead swiftly in the second half with Oviedo’s second try, signaling a clear path to victory.

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