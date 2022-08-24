Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 11:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a 2,600-bed private hospital here that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralized fully-automated laboratory, in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present on the occasion.

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-story research block and has been constructed over six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math.

The new super-specialty hospital opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years. Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialties is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials had earlier said.

The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in a built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop.

The new mega-hospital in Faridabad's Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, has a built-up area of one crore sq. ft and the campus will also have a medical college. A dedicated seven-story research block and eight centers of excellence, including gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are located on the campus.

The hospital has patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralized laboratory.

