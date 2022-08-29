SciGenom Announces Industry Oriented Phd Program in Collaboration with CHARUSAT University

Kochi, Kerala, India – Business Wire India To develop future-ready scientists from India in breakthrough technologies, SciGenom Labs, a genomics company with facilities in India (Cochin, Chennai, Hyderabad) and the USA (San Francisco) announced a unique Industry based Ph.D. program to support research in the disciplines of Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiome and Bio-Nanotech in collaboration with CHARUSAT University. This industry-academia collaboration will provide students with an opportunity to participate in research activities with multiple international universities and scientists from independent research institutions to find solutions to real-world problems that plague humanity, while working in SciGenom.

The students should have qualified in one of the National Eligibility Tests for Junior Research Fellowship such as (NET-JRF) CSIR-UGC, DBT, GATE and INSPIRE. The selected students will be registered with CHARUSAT university while working with one of the leading companies under the SciGenom group of companies. The selected researchers will be provided with an additional stipend during their Ph.D. program in addition to the government fellowship. Admissions will start in September 2022 and will continue throughout the year.

Commenting on the program, Mr.Sam Santhosh, Founder & Chairman, SciGenom, said, “SciGenom has always contributed towards advanced research in the areas of genomics and precision medicine through multiple initiatives that are being driven globally. With the collaboration between SciGenom and CHARUSAT – An A+ Grade University, we hope to develop breakthroughs in Precision Medicine, Environmental remediation and Agricultural productivity. Simultaneously, we are working towards the preservation of the rich bio-cultural diversity and heritage of India through our ‘Hortus Malabaricus- Medicinal Plant Garden’ started by SciGenom Research Foundation (SGRF) in 2016. Therefore, this partnership will further strengthen the goal of SciGenom of developing an integrated ecosystem of science-focused entrepreneurs through incubation, proof of concept validation, international collaborations, talent development and funding.” Dr. R.V. Upadhyay, Provost, CHARUSAT, said, “CHARUSAT is a top-ranked University of the nation having A+ grade from NAAC. Research and Development are adopted as the flywheel by CHARUSAT to propel its teaching-learning as well as societal development activities. This Ph.D. program in collaboration with SciGenom is aimed at addressing the talent crunch in the industry and contributing to building the research and development capacity of India. With the support of SciGenom, we will be able to get our students to collaborate with national and international universities resulting in globally recognised solutions in the area of cancer management, environmental sustainability and food security.” This Ph.D. program with CHARUSAT will be India’s unique program where the students will get an opportunity to directly work on live projects with an industrial body in their specialised field. CHARUSAT currently holds the distinction of being the 22nd top university in India.

For more details. Please visit www.scigenom.com About SciGenom SciGenom was founded in 2009 by Mr.Sam Santhosh, with the vision to leverage the science of the Genome. The company believes that understanding the structure of the DNA and deciphering (or sequencing) the genetic code is the most significant achievement of our species to date. With this vision in mind, SciGenom set out to become the first Genomics incubator in India with DNA Sequencing & Bioinformatics as a ‘Horizontal Technology’ which could solve problems in different verticals like Healthcare, Agriculture and Drug Discovery. Having set up their first research lab in Kerala, and attracting talent from scientists from the USA, EU and Canada, the company quickly trained local scientists to perform research activities as per global standards.

SciGenom incubated and spun off MedGenome, AgriGenome, Saksin Life Sciences and MagGenome which have grown into successful companies. SciGenom continues to incubate companies leveraging new technologies in Genome Editing, Hi-Plex Proteomics, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology. With a DSIR-certified lab in Kochi and the support of its portfolio companies and the investor community, SciGenom hopes to continue to help address India’s problems. For more information, visit scigenom.com and follow us on LinkedIn, and Twitter. About CHARUSAT CHARUSAT dedicates its efforts to developing synergy between industry and academia; and community upliftment through education. Importantly, CHARUSAT continually strives to focus on the future with an entrepreneurial spirit. As a University, CHARUSAT is emerging with a thrust on socially relevant Research & Development. For this purpose, a Research and Development Centre has been established on the Campus. Uniquely, Space Research and Technology Centre is also established to initiate and foster research in Space Technology.

Efforts are also made for education amelioration in rural schools through a Rural Education Development Program. On-Campus and Outreach Activities are organized for School – Students, Teachers, and Management. Human Resource Development Centre hones competencies of Faculty and Staff on Campus.

Through these initiatives and practices, CHARUSAT focuses on converting eyes into sight and vision; information into knowledge and wisdom; and demography into citizens and harmonious living. Further, programs at CHARUSAT enable the students not only to gain an understanding but also to develop insights in altered research areas. Teachers also dedicate their efforts to constructing and facilitating opportunities where the students can practice and experience creativity. Moving a step ahead towards the purpose of education, CHARUSAT aims to make its students Job Creators and not Job Seekers.

