Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate Announces Results for August 2022 Level-1 ERM Examinations

IRM, India Affiliate, has announced the results of the August 2022 ERM Level-1 examination. Piyoni Shethia, student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, secured the All-India rank with 79.10% in the Level-1 student exam, while Anurag Joshi, Associate Manager - Management Assurance, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and Sudhanshu Kesarwani, Asst Manager - Banking & Operations, Indian Bank, secured 76.10% each in the Level-1 professional exam. Headquartered in the UK, IRM is the world leader in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications, and has been driving excellence for over 30 years, across 143 countries.

Commending all the students who cleared the examination, Kosha Parekh, IRMCert, Head of Academics, IRM, India Affiliate, said: ''Congratulations to all the candidates who have worked so hard to clear the Level-1 examinations. IRM's Level-1 qualification provides candidates a solid foundation for the knowledge that organisations need and expect in their pursuit of key business goals. Candidates who pass the Level-1 exam possess essential risk identification and mitigation skills that are crucial for responding to the numerous complexities and uncertainties that exist in this intertwined global economy, or can arise in the future. Building a strong community of risk professionals will help us in creating a robust and risk-resilient business ecosystem across India.'' Piyoni Shethia , Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, added: ''IRM's curriculum is specifically designed to equip individuals with the capabilities to analyse various aspects of risks and employ different perspectives. It has helped me implement these tools in my academic studies as well as professional journey. The study support sessions were useful and complemented my understanding of the reading material. I would highly recommend the Enterprise Risk Management qualification to individuals who aspire to achieve a competitive edge by understanding risk management. Looking forward to going ahead with Level-2 and gaining IRMCert designation.'' Anurag Joshi, Associate Manager - Management Assurance at Hindustan Zinc Ltd, said: ''I would like to thank Hindustan Zinc Ltd. for this opportunity and IRM, India Affiliate for this recognition. The key learnings of this certification, for me, came from the real-life scenarios discussed during the study support sessions. Risk management has always been part of all the activities we perform every day in our lives. The question is whether we are equipped to perform it in a robust, disciplined, and scientific manner to make the best possible decisions. This is where such certifications help us.'' Sudhanshu Kesarwani , Asst Manager - Banking & Operations, Indian Bank, added: ''Risk management to me is not new, as I already have over 10 years of experience in banking, which has given me risk exposure. The journey to achieve a better understanding of risk led me to explore risk management which led me to IRM, India Affiliate. The study support provided in the form of reading material and online classes was very useful to me in clearing my Level-1 exam. The major takeaway from this venture was a coordinated way the topics were discussed and also the peers and their progress. Future candidates should not hesitate and should go full out to achieve the success they desire in their careers, adding another outlook on risk management.'' A risk perspective is not just applicable to the risk management function alone. All departments and services are exposed to risk - some threats have a narrow scope, while others may affect the entire organisation. This gives students, young professionals, and even senior corporate executives the chance to add value to organisations by bringing risk expertise and knowledge to their respective job roles, whether as members of a specialised risk team or as risk leaders in other departments like sales, HR, supply chain, IT, marketing, finance, and customer service. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the crucial role risk managers play in attaining company objectives, which has led to businesses looking for qualified risk management specialists to help them get through any crisis and to achieve critical business objectives.

IRM's 5-Level pathway to Certified Fellowship in ERM with professional designations at each stage after Level-2 certifies aspirants' expertise in ERM while strengthening their problem-solving, risk-based decision making and analytical thinking skills. Students and working professionals can gain a fundamental understanding of ERM by taking the Level-1 examination which is held four times a year - in February, May, August, and November. Successful candidates then proceed for IRM's Level-2 assessments conducted in June and November. Level-2 onwards, candidates also acquire globally recognised designations on the completion of each level - IRMCert (Level-2), GradIRM (Level-3), CMIRM (Level-4), and CFIRM (Level-5).

More information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at - https://www.theirmindia.org/.

Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate: The Institute of Risk Management is the world's leading professional body for enterprise risk management qualifications and memberships (levels 1 to 5). IRM publishes research and guidance, and also professional standards across the world. Our members (including members of the Institute of Operational Risk) work in all industries, in all risk disciplines, and across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in more than 143 countries. With 360 exam centers in India, candidates can earn the IRM designations by pursuing the global examinations through IRM India Affiliate. IRM India Affiliate has entered into knowledge partnerships with Invest India, National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Ministry of MSME), ICICI Lombard, Eduvanz, JB Boda Group, Cipla, and Bombay Chartered Accountants Society. IRM India Affiliate also recently collaborated with NMIMS to launch India's first professional programmes in ERM covering IRM's exams and further launched a report with AICTE (under the Ministry of Education) on ERM and the Indian Higher Education System. In addition, it also runs The CRO Circle with Deloitte India's Risk Advisory.

