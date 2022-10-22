Left Menu

DU admission: 72,865 candidates accept allotted college, course in first merit list

It was extended by a day on Friday.As many as 72,865 candidates have accepted their allotted college and course, the varsitys registrar said.The Delhi University DU had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes.In the context of provisional seat allocation, allocated seat refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.

Over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations, Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Saturday. Today was the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list. It was extended by a day on Friday.

''As many as 72,865 candidates have accepted their allotted college and course,'' the varsity's registrar said.

The Delhi University (DU) had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college. In DU, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.

