Left Menu

Indian High Commissioner in Singapore celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by planting trees

Also, these trees will represent the growths in our partnerships in the coming years, Mayor Aliman said.The tree planting also contributed to Singapores One Million Trees movement which aims to restore nature in the city by planting a million trees across Singapore over the next 10 years.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-10-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 17:08 IST
Indian High Commissioner in Singapore celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by planting trees
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The High Commissioner of India in Singapore P Kumaran, joined by about 100 students and Indian community leaders, planted trees at the East Coast Park here on Friday as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India's independence.

South East District's Mayor Mohd Fahmi Aliman also joined the celebration.

"Trees are always dear to everyone, given that they are probably one of the most efficient ways of sequestering carbon. We are very happy today to raise greater awareness about the environment.'' he said.

He added that tree planting is seen as a symbol of growing relationships.

''We hope that the trees we planted today will in some ways represent Singapore's growth in the coming years as well as India's growth. Also, these trees will represent the growths in our partnerships in the coming years," Mayor Aliman said.

The tree planting also contributed to Singapore's One Million Trees movement which aims to restore nature in the city by planting a million trees across Singapore over the next 10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022