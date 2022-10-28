Indian High Commissioner in Singapore celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by planting trees

The High Commissioner of India in Singapore P Kumaran, joined by about 100 students and Indian community leaders, planted trees at the East Coast Park here on Friday as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India's independence.

South East District's Mayor Mohd Fahmi Aliman also joined the celebration.

"Trees are always dear to everyone, given that they are probably one of the most efficient ways of sequestering carbon. We are very happy today to raise greater awareness about the environment.'' he said.

He added that tree planting is seen as a symbol of growing relationships.

''We hope that the trees we planted today will in some ways represent Singapore's growth in the coming years as well as India's growth. Also, these trees will represent the growths in our partnerships in the coming years," Mayor Aliman said.

The tree planting also contributed to Singapore's One Million Trees movement which aims to restore nature in the city by planting a million trees across Singapore over the next 10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)