Left Menu

Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits

Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people, Meta, Global Business Group Vice President, Nicola Mendelsohn said in a statement.Sources said Mohan has resigned with immediate effect.Mohan had joined Meta, which was earlier known as Facebook, in January 2019 from Hotstar.We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:57 IST
Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Social media giant Meta on Thursday said its India head Ajit Mohan has resigned from the company.

''Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company. ''Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people,'' Meta, Global Business Group Vice President, Nicola Mendelsohn said in a statement.

Sources said Mohan has resigned with immediate effect.

Mohan had joined Meta, which was earlier known as Facebook, in January 2019 from Hotstar.

''We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit's leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future,'' Mendelsohn said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022