Former diplomat Abasara Beuria dead

Noted Odiya literateur and former Indian ambassador Abasara Beuria died in a private hospital in the city in the early hours of the day, family sources said.

He was 80. He died following a cardiac arrest and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Beuria had served in Indian diplomatic missions in Japan, Russia (formerly USSR), United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Madagascar.

President Droupadi Murmu, who had met Beuria at a government function during her Odisha visit on November 11 here, condoled the former diplomat's death.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Abasar Beuria, former diplomat, author and Chairman, Institute of Odia Studies & Research. He played a key role in translation of engineering books in Odia which I released during my visit to Odisha. Condolences to his family and friends," Murmu said in a twitter post.U Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan too condoled Beuria's death and recalled his meeting with him at the same function. "I am sad and hurt in the demise of Beuria," Pradhan said.

After his retirement from service Beuria was living in Bhubaneswar and was associated with different organizations. He had close association with Odisha's culture and literature and served as the chairman of Institute of Odia Studies and Research till his death.

Beuria had graduated in humanities from Ravenshaw College in Cuttack and studied did his post-graduate studies in political science from Utkal University here. Before joining the IFS, Beuria had worked as a bank officer and a lecturer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)