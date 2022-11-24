Pradhan holds series of meetings with counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana, here on Thursday.

During a meeting with Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mauritius, Pradhan said that India and Mauritius enjoy a special relationship and are united by history, culture, language and the Indian Ocean.

''India remains committed to work together with Mauritius and provide assistance in building capacities in all areas of education and skill development,'' the minister said.

Pradhan further said that India will be privileged to work with Mauritius for establishing it as a knowledge and skills hub of Africa and South-east Asia.

''Both the countries agreed to work in totality to further deepen our engagements in the knowledge domain and also make our partnership more vibrant,'' Pradhan said.

The union Education Minister, during his meeting with Deputy Minister of Education, Ghana, John Ntim Fordjour proposed for setting up of institutional mechanisms and joint working groups between India and Ghana from pre-school to research for achieving mutual priorities.

Pradhan held a meeting with Raymore Machingura, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Zimbabwe, in his office.

The Minister suggested constituting a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building.

During the meeting with Zanzibar's Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Lela Muhamed Mussa, Pradhan said that India is happy to assist Tanzania with the IIT project.

''India is happy to assist Tanzania with the IIT project. IIT in Tanzania can be a hub for technology education in Africa. I put forward the support required for implementation of the project and also shared India's willingness to establish a 21st century skill centre in Zanzibar.

''Leela Muhamad Musa assured of all the requisite support to make our education and skills cooperation more vibrant and also for the prosperity of Tanzania and Zanzibar. NEP is creating new avenues for education in India. I invited Tanzanian and African students to Study in India,'' Pradhan said.

The Ministers from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana are here to attend the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon, which is currently underway.

