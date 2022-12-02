UNESCO and Norway recommit to promoting education for health and wellbeing

On 30 November 2022, UNESCO and the Government of Norway further reaffirmed their mutual commitment and engagement to promote education for health and wellbeing. The day was marked with the signature of an Addendum to their existing agreement to boost support to UNESCO's work on education for health and well-being globally with further financial support of 20 million NOK (approximately US$ 2 million) in 2022-2023.

Norway, through the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), has been providing long-term support to UNESCO's work on issues such as preventing HIV and early pregnancies, ending school violence and building stronger school health systems. The existing cooperation was enhanced throughout the year with a total financial support of 70 million NOK (approximately US$ 7 million) in 2022 from Norad to UNESCO's work on Education for Health and Well-being.

Norway's unstinting support for learners' health, safety, inclusion and well-being is most valuable at this critical time when we need to recover learning losses and transform education to be more equitable, of better quality and relevant.Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for EducationThis added support will enable UNESCO to expand the evidence base on curriculum-based approaches such as comprehensive sexuality education that have a positive impact on promoting gender equality, preventing HIV and early pregnancy, and reducing violence.

Other activities include the development of international good practice guidance on themes such as disability or mental health, expanding cooperation on ending school violence, as well as media engagement and documentation of on-ground stories of change and impact.

At the regional level, more focus and efforts on eastern and southern Africa and west and central Africa will result in building capacities of teachers and curriculum developers, support for school violence response systems, and digital and low-tech innovation for learning on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

These efforts are expected to enhance the results from the 'Our rights, our lives, our future' programme being implemented in 33 countries in Africa. This programme has already reached 325,172 teachers and 30,202,132 students.

Norway's consistent support for UNESCO's strategy on education for health and well-being has helped build safe and inclusive school environments within resilient school health systems.We cannot accept that the majority of young people lack knowledge about their sexual and reproductive health and rights. Comprehensive sexuality education provided in school can enable young people to make responsible decisions about their future. We highly value our partnership with UNESCO. Let us join together and make good quality, comprehensive sexuality education a reality for all.Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norway's Minister of International DevelopmentUNESCO will continue its work, grounded in finding common solutions to the present and future global challenges as education is key to poverty reduction, gender equality and good health, together with committed partners such as Norway.