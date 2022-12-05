Left Menu

Science enthusiasts to get opportunity for interacting with space scientists at exhibition

Students and common people will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, and space industry entrepreneurs at a National Space Science Exhibition which will begin in the city from December 6. We are very excited to be hosting this exhibition and welcome the city to join us in this celebration of Indias space science endeavours Director of IISER, Kolkata, Prof Prasanta Panigrahi said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 17:53 IST
Students and common people will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, and space industry entrepreneurs at a National Space Science Exhibition which will begin in the city from December 6. The six-day exhibition is being hosted by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, IISER Kolkata in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation, the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Science City, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum along with city-based partner organisations, including the Presidency University, University of Calcutta and St. Xavier's College, a spokesperson of IISER Kolkata said Monday.

People will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, space industry entrepreneurs and science outreach experts from the Astronomical Society of India, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Physical Research Laboratory, IISER Kolkata, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Ashoka University, SatCom Industry Association of India and ISRO centres.

“This exhibition is a collaboration of various city-based organisations and the national space science community to showcase Indian space science achievements and ISRO's role in catalysing the growth of space-reliant technologies for the benefit of society,” IISER Kolkata Professor Dibyendu Nandi, who is leading the local organising committee, said. The idea of organising such a national exhibition focusing on space sciences was suggested by A.S. Kiran Kumar, chairperson of ISRO'S APEX Board, Dr S. Seetha of Raman Research Institute who heads the Outreach Committee of the National Space Science Symposium said.

The outreach committee is overseeing the planning of the exhibition which will be held in several venues across the metropolis. “We are very excited to be hosting this exhibition and welcome the city to join us in this celebration of India's space science endeavours” Director of IISER, Kolkata, Prof Prasanta Panigrahi said.

