Medical superintendent of AIIMS, Delhi transferred to RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 00:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
After a 17-year stint as the medical superintendent at AIIMS, Dr D K Sharma has been transferred to the R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the premier hospital.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the governing body of the AIIMS, headed by Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya, on December 6 after a proposal was put up for his transfer, official sources said.

Dr Sharma will take charge as the medical superintendent of the R P Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The post was lying vacant for the last two years.

''In accordance with the decision of the Governing Body of the Institute in its meeting held on 6 December, 2022, Dr. D K Sharma, Medical Superintendent (Main Hospital) is hereby shifted to the post of Medical Superintendent for Dr. R.P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the AIIMS, New Delhi, with immediate effect, till further orders,'' an order issued on Thursday read.

According to the order, Dr Sanjeev Lalwani, Professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (JPNATC) AIIMS, New Delhi will look after duties of Medical Superintendent (Main Hospital), AIIMS New Delhi, in addition to his own existing duties and responsibilities, with immediate effect till further orders.

He will not be entitled to any remuneration/honorarium for the aforesaid assignment. Dr Lalwani is currently the registrar of the institute.

Dr Sharma was holding the position of medical superintendent at the main hospital since 2005, sources said.

