Left Menu

MAHE first in country in UI green metric rankings

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education MAHE has been ranked number-one in the country, as per the Universitas Indonesia UI Green Metric World University rankings A MAHE release here said on Tuesday that the UI released the results of the rankings on December 12.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:29 IST
MAHE first in country in UI green metric rankings
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@MAHE_Manipal)
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been ranked number-one in the country, as per the Universitas Indonesia (UI) Green Metric World University rankings A MAHE release here said on Tuesday that the UI released the results of the rankings on December 12. A total of 1,050 universities from 85 countries participated in the ranking in which MAHE was also awarded the 121st world's most sustainable university in the year 2022.

MAHE's total score for the ranking was 8050 in six criteria of setting and infrastructure, education and research, energy and climate change, waste, water and transportation. The ranking is a recognition of green campus and environmental sustainability initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010. It measures each participating university's commitment to developing an environment-friendly and sustainable university.

"MAHE always make sure that our campus is hygienic and green as environment contributes to the overall development of our students. MAHE endeavours to maintain this record and improve every single day," the university Vice-Chancellor M D Venkatesh said in the release.

The efforts of MAHE, backed by the campus populace, has helped inch towards bettering its mark locally and globally, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022