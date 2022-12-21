Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:07 IST
More than 3.77 lakh candidates selected for govt jobs by UPSC, SSC and RRBs in last five years: Centre
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
More than 3.77 lakh candidates were selected for central government jobs by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) in the last five years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The government has already issued instructions to all ministries/departments for timely filling up of vacant posts, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Rozgar melas, being organised by the central government, are expected to act as catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly, said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.

''Number of candidates selected by UPSC, SSC and RRBs, for appointment in central government during the last five years is 3,77,802,'' he said in a written reply to the lower house.

Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, according to the requirement of various ministries/departments/organisations of central government, Singh said.

Based on the educational qualifications and requirements of posts advertised, all eligible candidates, including the candidates with the higher qualifications, can apply for the posts so advertised, the minister said.

''Most of the examinations have been conducted smoothly without any litigation. However, in a few cases, the process of recruitment has been hampered by litigations,'' he said.

No data in respect of number of educated unemployed persons, trade-wise, is maintained, the minister said, responding to a question seeking ''the number of educated unemployed persons in the country, state-wise and trade-wise''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

