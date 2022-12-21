BYJU'S denies buying database, says relies on app users, walk-ins, incoming requests

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech major BYJU'S has denied charges that it purchased students' databases and clarified that it relies on app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation.

The statement from BYJU'S comes against the backdrop of summons issued to the company by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

''BYJU'S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students' databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database,'' the company said on Wednesday.

BYJU'S is reportedly facing a range of complaints on social media platforms and consumer websites with customers alleging that they were exploited and deceived.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, taking cognisance of the matter, has summoned BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran to appear before it on December 23.

''With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU'S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise,'' the company said.

The Commission has asked the company to appear in person before it along with the details of all the courses run by BYJU's for children the structure of these courses and the fee details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, the refund policy of BYJU'S.

It has also asked for the legal documents regarding the recognition of BYJU's as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the reports to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.

