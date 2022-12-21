Left Menu

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 21:

21-12-2022
*HC directed the Centre to fill the vacancies for various posts in the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which were advertised in 2016 and 2018 respectively, and offer appointment to the candidates within four weeks.

* HC said it will hear on January 9 the bail plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots here.

* Enforcement Directorate gave an oral assurance to HC it will not execute till January 9 a warrant to produce here Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, lodged in an Asansol jail in a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, in a money laundering case.

*HC directed the constitution of a medical board to examine money laundering case accused Gurupada Maji on his plea for interim bail on medical grounds in a matter linked to an alleged coal mining scam in West Bengal.

* HC sought the response of the Centre, Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) and Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to a petition seeking to establish BIS as the national standards body for harmonious development of activities related to Television Audience Measurement Services.

*HC sought the stand of a lawyer on a contempt case initiated against him for his "unwarranted outburst" in front of a judge which disrupted the proceedings before a judge.

