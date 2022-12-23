Britain's nurses announce further strike dates in January

Thousands of nurses in Britain will go on strike again on Jan. 18 and 19, with further dates to be confirmed in the new year, their union said on Friday, after they had walked out on Dec. 15 and 20 over a pay dispute.

The new dates from the Royal College of Nursing comes days after British health sector bosses warned the government of the risk to patient safety from a wave of industrial action.

