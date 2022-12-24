Rajasthan government follows truth, non-violence as its basic spirits: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that truth and non-violence are the basic spirit of the Constitution and the state government follows these ideals. He was addressing the launch ceremony of 'Ahimsa Rath' on the 2550th Nirvana Utsav of Lord Mahavir.

Gehlot said that the message of Lord Mahavir is that the society should be free from violence and hatred. Mahatma Gandhi had also received the teachings of truth and non-violence from Jain sages, he added. He said that the state government has set up the country's first peace and non-violence department to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

The government has also established Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences so that a maximum number of youths can develop the spirit of social service. Gehlot during the ceremony also paid homage to Acharya Shri Sanmati Sagar Ji Maharaj on his 13th Samadhi Divas, and flagged off the 'Ahimsa Rath' after offering prayers.

He said that the chariot will spread the message of truth, non-violence, and de-addiction among the common people.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also released three books – 'Sunil Sanjeevani', 'Anootha Tapasvi', and 'Doosra Mahavir'.

