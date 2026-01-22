Italy Weighs Constitutional Compatibility of Trump's Board of Peace
Italy is evaluating its participation in Donald Trump's Board of Peace. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cites constitutional concerns, needing more time to decide. The initiative, initially for Gaza, aims for global conflict resolution. Invitations went to 60 countries; many in the EU seek further deliberation.
ROME, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy is in a period of deliberation regarding its potential commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed Board of Peace, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Wednesday, citing potential constitutional discrepancies.
President Trump outlined the Board of Peace initiative in September, initially targeting the resolution of the Gaza conflict. Its mandate has since expanded to address global disputes. So far, about 60 countries have been invited, but European Union member states, including Italy, are taking a cautious approach.
Despite the openness implied by Meloni, Italy's decision hinges on whether the participation breaches constitutional mandates that require engagement in organizations where Italy maintains equal standing. The initiative's alignment with the United Nations' role has also been questioned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
