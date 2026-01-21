Left Menu

Italy Declines Trump's 'Board of Peace' Invite, Citing Constitutional Concerns

Italy has decided not to participate in U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative, citing constitutional concerns. The initiative has raised apprehensions among Western allies. Italy's constitution allows joining international organizations advocating peace only on equal terms with other states, which contradicts the U.S.-led group's structure.

  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy has opted out of participation in President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative, due to concerns over constitutional compliance, as reported by Corriere della Sera. The initiative, perceived as potentially undermining the United Nations, has received cautious responses from Western countries.

Trump will lead a ceremony to inaugurate the group at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reportedly not attending. Italian officials have yet to comment on the matter.

The board, proposed to focus initially on the Gaza conflict, charges a $1 billion fee for membership. Italian constitutionality questions arise because it allows participation in global bodies only on equal terms with other states, a condition not met by the board structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

