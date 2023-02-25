Jammu University VC conferred with Mahatma Gandhi Seva Puraskar

Jammu University Vice Chancellor Umesh Rai was on Saturday awarded the 'Mahatma Gandhi Seva Puraskar' by the Gandhi Global Family here, a varsity spokesman said. The coveted award was conferred on Rai for his extraordinary contribution in the field of education, especially with regard to promotion of Gandhian values and the peace initiatives undertaken by the University of Jammu under his leadership, he said. Jammu and Kashmir president of the Gandhi Global Family, S P Verma, expressed gratitude to the vice chancellor for re-establishing 'The Gandhi Study Centre' at the university and for his peace initiative 'Josh e Sarhad' undertaken at the India-Pakistan Suchetgarh border with the Border Security Force (BSF).

He also highlighted the university's social initiatives inspired by Gandhi's philosophy such as adoption of villages under the PM Unnat Bharat Scheme and support to the children of Balgran by way of providing them computer tablets in collaboration with MIET and allied support.

The Jammu University has built up a culture of start-ups and innovation, promoting quality research and education for societal relevance and engagement, dissolving boundaries, evolving education, promoting trans-disciplinary and holistic education and promoting the culture of the region by hosting various cultural activities, the spokesman said. Verma requested the vice chancellor that the UN's 17 sustainable goals should be also promoted and in sync with the G-20 platform. The university should organise a symposium on truth and non-violence in various categories, he suggested. The Dalai Lama, Professor Dominic Shellard from the UK, Heidi Kuhan of the US, Professor Abdul Wahid, Maulana Wahid ud din Khan, Sant Nirankari Mission, Mother Teresa Home, Brahama Kumari Ashram and Dr Shiv Muniji Maharaj are some of the personalities and organisations conferred with the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Puraskar in the past.

