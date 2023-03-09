23 women successfully placed under 'Marupadi' initiative: Zoho

Global technology company Zoho Corp on Thursday said 23 women under its 'Marupadi' programme have been successfully placed in different roles in various departments after taking a break in their career.

The 'Marupadi' (again in Tamil) programme launched by the city-headquartered firm aims to help women who aspire to resume their careers after a break. The initiative was launched by Zoho Corp last year on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day celebrations.

As of today, 26 women from two batches have undergone training, of which 23 have been successfully placed in different roles in Zoho Corp while three are in the interview stage, the company said in a statement here.

''Marupadi was launched to help women in technology jumpstart their careers after a break. The tremendous response we have had over this past year speaks volumes about the amount of talent that is being passed over for want of an opportunity,'' Zoho Schools of Learning president Rajendran Dandapani said.

''We are glad that Marupadi is already proving to be an agent of change for these women who have now embraced it as a turning point,'' he said.

Marupadi programme is a three-month boot camp in software development, software testing and technical writing. The women selected for the programme can choose their stream based on interests. The candidates also have success to counselling sessions that help build back their confidence after long break, the company said.

