Putin congratulates China's Xi on securing third presidential term
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:25 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Xi Jinping on Friday after the Chinese leader secured an unprecedented third term as president.
In a telegram to Xi, Putin said he was sure the two leaders could advance their cooperation on the most important regional and international issues, the Kremlin said.
"I am confident that, working together, we will ensure the expansion of fruitful Russian-Chinese cooperation in various fields," Putin said to Xi.
