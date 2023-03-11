Left Menu

Once infamous for female foeticide, Haryana celebrates birth of every girl child now: CM Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 09:41 IST
Once infamous for female foeticide, Haryana celebrates birth of every girl child now: CM Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Once infamous for female foeticide, Haryana now celebrates the birth of every girl child and today, there are 923 girls for every 1,000 boys in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

This has become possible because of the ''Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'' campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Panipat on January 22, 2015, he has said.

''The state government, social organizations, khap panchayats, NGOs, and the education, women, and child development and health departments have made tireless efforts to improve the sex ratio in Haryana. Besides, police ensured strict action against those involved in female foeticide,'' Khattar said at a programme on Friday.

''It is only because of these dedicated efforts that today, there are 923 girls for every 1,000 boys in Haryana. In 2014, there were 871 girls for every 1,000 boys,'' he added.

Once infamous for female foeticide, Haryana now celebrates the birth of every girl child, he said.

Speaking at a state-level ''Samman Samaroh'' in Karnal, the chief minister honoured women who have made remarkable contributions in various fields, such as education, culture, defence, singing, medicine, social welfare, sports, aviation and mountaineering.

He honoured the women with the Sushma Swaraj Award, the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award and the Kalpana Chawla Shaurya Puraskar.

He also gave away cash prizes to the deputy commissioners of Fatehabad, Ambala and Jind for an improvement in the sex ratio in their districts, according to an official statement.

The representation of women in the state police force has gone up from 6 percent in 2014 to 10 percent today, Khattar said, adding that the target is to take it to 15 percent in the coming years.

''They say that behind every successful man, there is a woman. My mother has played a big role in my success,'' he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said after he cleared his matriculation exams and wanted to study further, his father did not support him but his mother gave him Rs 300 for college admission.

''I dedicate my success to my mother. Had she not given me the money for further studies, I might not have reached this position,'' he added.

The chief minister also said International Women's Day should be celebrated as ''Mahila Samman Diwas''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023