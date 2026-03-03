Scary Movie is Back with a Sixth Installment

The iconic horror-comedy franchise, 'Scary Movie,' is making a comeback with its sixth installment scheduled for release in Indian theaters on June 12, Paramount Pictures India has announced.

The film reunites the original core cast, including Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall, reprising their roles as Shorty, Ray, Cindy, and Brenda, respectively. Directed by Michael Tiddes, the new installment targets the current trend of horror reboots, prequels, sequels, and origin stories, with a comedic twist that leaves no sub-genre untouched.

The 'Scary Movie' franchise was created by the Wayans brothers and launched in 2000 as a parody of late 1990s slasher films. It became a global comedy sensation, grossing over $278 million worldwide and spawning several sequels. The latest film promises to continue this legacy, offering a broad-ranging parody of contemporary horror films.

(With inputs from agencies.)