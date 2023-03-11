17-year-old boy kills girlfriend after finding she was talking to someone else on Insta

Left Menu

PTI | Godda | Updated: 11-03-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 10:35 IST
A 17-year-old boy allegedly hit his girlfriend with a metal rod, killing her after he got to know that she was chatting with another boy on Instagram, police said on Saturday.

The girl's body was found in a field in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday morning after she went missing on Holi, they said.

The boy and the girl, who studied in the same class at a reputed English medium school in Urjanagar, were in a relationship. Infuriated after getting to know that she was talking to another boy on Instagram, he hit her with an iron rod on Wednesday evening when she was on the way to her friend's place to celebrate Holi, a police officer said.

The accused has confessed his crime during interrogation, Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said.

The metal rod used in the crime and the girl's mobile phone were found a few metres away from where the body was found, he said.

A special team was formed with Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shiv Shankar Tiwary as its head to investigate the case.

The boy has been sent to a remand home, Meena said.

