Proposals of four states for creating legislative councils under examination: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:03 IST
Proposals to create legislative councils in Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Assam are under examination, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The respective legislative assemblies had in the recent past adopted resolutions to create an upper house of the legislature in their states, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply. ''The said proposals are under examination in consultation with the concerned state governments, thus, no rigid time frame can be given in the matter,'' he said.

