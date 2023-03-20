4,000 Jharkhand govt schools will become schools of excellence soon: Soren

Left Menu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday announced that over 4,000 government schools will be turned into schools of excellence to ensure quality education to students. The children of Jharkhand will shine in education along with sports, he said.Soren was speaking at the state-level Conference of School of Excellence Management Committees here.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:35 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday announced that over 4,000 government schools will be turned into schools of excellence to ensure quality education to students. He said students in Jharkhand are not behind in any field but there is need to connect them with resources. “Our government has resolved to provide quality education to the students studying in government schools in the state. The children of Jharkhand will shine in education along with sports,” he said.

Soren was speaking at the state-level Conference of School of Excellence Management Committees here. “In the first phase, education is being imparted on the pattern of CBSE in 80 schools of excellence. In the coming days, 4,000 schools will be converted to schools of excellence,” Soren said. A competition will be organised among selected schools of excellence. “The staff and children of the school that will perform better will be taken on a tour to other states of the country,” he said.

