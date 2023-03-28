Left Menu

NCDC demands Scheduled Caste status to Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims

The National Council of Dalit Christians on Tuesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here demanding Scheduled Caste status to Christians and Muslims of Scheduled Caste origin. We have been fighting for the last 72 years for repealing that order, he said.The National Council of Dalit Christians NCDC also demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:43 IST
The National Council of Dalit Christians on Tuesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here demanding Scheduled Caste status to Christians and Muslims of Scheduled Caste origin. NCDC president V J George said this is the 19th protest held by the organisation in the national capital. ''This is a continuation of the struggle we have been launching in Delhi for our Scheduled Caste (SC) rights. Though our caste names are in the list of Scheduled Caste as per Article 341, we were denied the SC status by a presidential order 1950 paragraph 3. We have been fighting for the last 72 years for repealing that order,'' he said.

The National Council of Dalit Christians (NCDC) also demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission report.

