China commerce minister, Intel CEO discuss semiconductor industry chain -commerce ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:08 IST
Wang Wentao Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Intel's CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger on Tuesday in Beijing, and exchanged views on maintaining the security and stability of the global semiconductor industry chain, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

China will provide a broader market for multinational companies, including Intel, the ministry quoted Wang as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

