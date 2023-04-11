China commerce minister, Intel CEO discuss semiconductor industry chain -commerce ministry
China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Intel's CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger on Tuesday in Beijing, and exchanged views on maintaining the security and stability of the global semiconductor industry chain, the Chinese commerce ministry said.
China will provide a broader market for multinational companies, including Intel, the ministry quoted Wang as saying.
