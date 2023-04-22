Protesters continue to block Jaipur-Agra National Highway for separate 12% quota for Mali community

Mobile internet service remained suspended in parts of Bharatpur as members of the Mali community continued to block the Jaipur-Agra National Highway here for the second consecutive day demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

The community comes under the OBC category. They are now demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also belongs to the Mali community.

On Friday, the protesters blocked the key Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur and pelted stones at police personnel who retaliated by firing tear gas shells to control the mob.

Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma said, ''The protest is continuing. Talks are being held with the community representatives. No untoward incident has occurred and the situation is under control.'' As the protesters pitched tents on the highway and barricaded the road with bricks and stones, police diverted traffic from Sevar crossing. On Friday, the protesters had pelted police with stones. The police retaliated by firing tear gas shells to control the mob.

Mobile Internet service has been suspended in Vair, Nadbai and Bhusavar tehsils for 24 hours, officials said. Because of the agitation, the police have put up barricades on the national highway in Ballabhgarh, Halaina, Vair, Aronda, and Ramaspur villages. On Friday, officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department held a meeting with representatives of the Saini community where they demanded 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for the children of the community among others. Sainis are also part of the Mali community.

Officials informed the community members that the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Welfare Board has been announced by the Rajasthan government and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Day has been declared a state holiday on April 19. The community had in June 2022 held a similar protest, which was pacified after assurances.

