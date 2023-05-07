IIITDM signs joint research agreement with Norwegian varsity

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (Design and Manufacturing) Kancheepuram on Sunday announced signing agreements with the Norway-based University of Agder to take up joint academic and research collaboration. The joint exercise would be carried out initially in the information and communication technology, mechatronics verticals and later expanded to other streams.

The two institutions have also agreed on a faculty exchange program in areas of mutual interest The agreement provides students to pursue their course at the University of Agder, Norway for a maximum period of 12 months and the credits earned would be transferred to IIITDM for awarding the degree. In a press release, IIITDM Kancheepuram, Director Professor M V Kartikeyan expressed hope that such international exposure would enhance the skill set of the students. On the tie-up with IIITDM Kancheepuram, University of Agder, Norway, faculty director, professor Jorunn Mona Skoftelan Gislefoss said, the University was prioritizing the area of artificial intelligence and wireless communications. She said the University of Agder was waiving the tuition fees for students under the exchange programme.

