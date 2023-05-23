UPSC male topper Mayur Hazarika of Assam wants to join IFS

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:46 IST
Represenative image Image Credit: ANI
Mayur Hazarika, who has secured the fifth rank in the civil services examination and is the topper among male candidates, is a doctor from Assam's Tezpur and hopes to join the Indian Foreign Service.

Hazarika is excited having secures the top position among the successful male candidates. The top four ranks of the civil services were bagged by women candidates.

The MBBS degree holder has had a brilliant academic career. ''I am really excited and happy that I am the topper among the successful male candidates. My first preference is IFS through which I want to serve the country,'' Hazarika told PTI over phone.

Eldest son of Assistant Executive Engineer of Assam's PWD Krishna Hazarika and home maker Mousumi, Hazarika wanted to join the civil services since he was in class 12. He secured the 9th rank in the 12th examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

He had secured 10th rank in the 10th board final examination conducted by the Secondary Education Board of Assam in 2013.

Hazarika said besides doing his medical practice, he had prepared for the UPSC examination. He gave up the practice after clearing the preliminary examination.

''I took online coaching for the civil services examination,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

