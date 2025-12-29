Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering critique of the Congress party in Assam, accusing it of harboring infiltrators from Bangladesh for electoral gains. Shah, during his visit, assured the state's people that these intruders would be expelled not only from Assam but from the entire country.

With Assam's assembly elections approaching, Shah inaugurated the Guwahati Police Commissionerate's new building and honored Assam Movement martyrs. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to identifying and repatriating illegal immigrants while fostering the state's cultural and economic growth. Shah urged voters to give his party another five years to ensure an infiltrator-free Assam.

Highlighting the BJP's focus on Assam's development, Shah noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state frequently, contrasting it with the Congress's alleged negligence. The state government reclaimed significant land from infiltrators, and Shah praised ongoing initiatives such as health programs and infrastructure projects to boost Assam's prosperity.

