Five govt college students held over suspected ragging incident in Haryana

Five students of a government college were arrested for allegedly thrashing their junior during a suspected ragging incident, police said on Tuesday. The suspected ragging incident, during which a second-year BA student was allegedly thrashed by his seniors, came to light on Friday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five students of a government college were arrested for allegedly thrashing their junior during a suspected ragging incident, police said on Tuesday. The suspected ragging incident, during which a second-year BA student was allegedly thrashed by his seniors, came to light on Friday. The student alleged that he was attacked without reason. When he raised an alarm, the accused fled the premises. He was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, the police said. An FIR was registered against six students, five of whom were arrested on Monday.

The accused confessed to ragging the student and were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, the police said.

''We are trying to nab other accused. Action will be taken according to law,'' Pataudi SHO Rakesh Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

